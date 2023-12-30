Saturday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) squaring off at Wintrust Arena (on December 30) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 win for DePaul.

The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.1)

DePaul (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 8-9-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Cougars' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -114 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.6 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 77.0 per contest (308th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It records 31.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 350th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.5 per contest.

DePaul hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (155th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 36.2% from deep.

The Blue Demons rank 322nd in college basketball by averaging 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 342nd in college basketball, allowing 100.0 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 13.6 (310th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -106 scoring differential, falling short by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 64.8 points per game, 343rd in college basketball, and are allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 175th in college basketball.

Chicago State loses the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It records 31.9 rebounds per game, 339th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.3.

Chicago State connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Chicago State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (52nd in college basketball).

