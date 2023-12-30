Saturday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) and Chicago State Cougars (7-11) going head to head at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 73-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.1)

DePaul (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Chicago State is 8-9-0. The Blue Demons have a 4-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 8-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other College Basketball Predictions

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -114 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game to rank 330th in college basketball and are giving up 77 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball.

DePaul falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is recording 31.1 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5 per contest.

DePaul knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (246th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 36.2% from long range.

The Blue Demons rank 322nd in college basketball with 86.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 343rd in college basketball defensively with 100 points conceded per 100 possessions.

DePaul has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (310th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (259th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.8 points per game (345th in college basketball), and give up 70.7 per outing (176th in college basketball).

The 31.9 rebounds per game Chicago State accumulates rank 341st in college basketball, 3.4 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents record.

Chicago State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Chicago State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (305th in college basketball).

