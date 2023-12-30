Saturday's game features the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) matching up at Wintrust Arena (on December 30) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 win for DePaul.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 73, Chicago State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-6.2)

DePaul (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

DePaul has gone 3-7-0 against the spread, while Chicago State's ATS record this season is 8-9-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Cougars' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 77 per outing (307th in college basketball). They have a -114 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The 31.1 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 351st in the country, and are 5.4 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents pull down per outing.

DePaul connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Blue Demons put up 86.5 points per 100 possessions (321st in college basketball), while allowing 100 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball).

DePaul has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.6 per game (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.2 (256th in college basketball).

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have been outscored by 5.9 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 345th in college basketball, while allowing 70.7 per outing, 175th in college basketball) and have a -106 scoring differential.

Chicago State pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 35.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.4 boards per game.

Chicago State connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Chicago State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (51st in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (308th in college basketball).

