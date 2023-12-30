How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
- DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons average are the same as the Cougars give up.
- DePaul has a 2-4 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 179th.
- The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- When Chicago State gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.4.
- In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better in home games last season, making 9.5 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Chicago State is scoring 65.6 points per game, 5.6 more than it is averaging on the road (60).
- The Cougars are allowing fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (69.9).
- Chicago State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (31.3%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
