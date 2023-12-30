How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 345th.
- The Blue Demons score only 4.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Cougars allow (70.7).
- DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Chicago State has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
- The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow.
- Chicago State has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.4.
- In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- Chicago State is scoring more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (60).
- The Cougars are giving up fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (69.9).
- At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
