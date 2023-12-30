How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
- In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Blue Demons record just 4.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Cougars give up (70.7).
- When DePaul totals more than 70.7 points, it is 2-4.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 177th.
- The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow.
- Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.4.
- In home games, DePaul drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it scores 60.
- The Cougars allow 69 points per game at home, and 69.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Chicago State drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.