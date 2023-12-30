The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
  • In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 346th.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Cougars allow.
  • DePaul has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points fewer than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
  • The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.
  • Chicago State is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed in away games (77.4).
  • In home games, DePaul sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to away from home (33.7%).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it averages 60.
  • In 2023-24 the Cougars are allowing 0.9 fewer points per game at home (69) than on the road (69.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Chicago State makes fewer 3-pointers away (5.1 per game) than at home (6.1), but makes a higher percentage away (31.3%) than at home (26.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.