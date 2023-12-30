The Chicago State Cougars (7-11) face the DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Demons have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 46.6% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
  • DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons average are the same as the Cougars give up.
  • DePaul has a 2-4 record when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cougars rank 179th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • When Chicago State gives up fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-3.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
  • The Blue Demons surrendered 77.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.4.
  • In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better in home games last season, making 9.5 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Chicago State is scoring 65.6 points per game, 5.6 more than it is averaging on the road (60).
  • The Cougars are allowing fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (69.9).
  • Chicago State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/22/2023 @ Wisconsin L 80-53 Kohl Center
12/27/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 74-62 CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena

