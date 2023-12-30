How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 346th.
- The Blue Demons put up 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
- DePaul has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
- This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
- The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.
- Chicago State is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, DePaul scored nine more points per game (75.4) than it did on the road (66.4).
- Defensively the Blue Demons played worse at home last year, ceding 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.
- In home games, DePaul drained 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Chicago State is putting up 65.6 points per game, 5.6 more than it is averaging on the road (60).
- The Cougars concede 69 points per game at home, and 69.9 away.
- Chicago State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
