The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.

DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 346th.

The Blue Demons put up 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.

DePaul has a 2-4 record when putting up more than 70.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

This season, Chicago State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 346th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons give up.

Chicago State is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, DePaul scored nine more points per game (75.4) than it did on the road (66.4).

Defensively the Blue Demons played worse at home last year, ceding 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in road games.

In home games, DePaul drained 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (33.7%).

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home Chicago State is putting up 65.6 points per game, 5.6 more than it is averaging on the road (60).

The Cougars concede 69 points per game at home, and 69.9 away.

Chicago State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule