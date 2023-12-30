The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games DePaul shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.

The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.

DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, DePaul scored 9.0 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.4).

Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last year, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better at home last year, draining 9.5 treys per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

