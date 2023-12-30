How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games DePaul shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
- The Blue Demons average 66.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Cougars give up.
- DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, DePaul scored 9.0 more points per game (75.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.4).
- Defensively the Blue Demons were worse at home last year, allowing 77.5 points per game, compared to 77.4 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better at home last year, draining 9.5 treys per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.