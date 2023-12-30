DePaul vs. Chicago State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|DePaul Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends
- DePaul has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
- Chicago State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- So far this season, eight out of the Cougars' 18 games with an over/under have hit the over.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 101st in the country. It is way below that, 220th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Blue Demons currently have the same odds, going from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.
- DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
