The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

DePaul has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.

Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Chicago State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

So far this season, eight out of the Cougars' 18 games with an over/under have hit the over.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 101st in the country. It is way below that, 220th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Blue Demons currently have the same odds, going from +100000 at the start of the season to +100000.

DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.