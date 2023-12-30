The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-5.5) 136.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel DePaul (-6.5) 137.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends

DePaul has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Demons and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Chicago State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.

A total of eight Cougars games this year have hit the over.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 101st in college basketball. It is way below that, 222nd, according to computer rankings.

The Blue Demons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.

Based on its moneyline odds, DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

