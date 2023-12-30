DePaul vs. Chicago State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) go up against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Chicago State matchup.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|DePaul Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|DePaul (-5.5)
|136.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|DePaul (-6.5)
|137.5
|-250
|+205
DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Trends
- DePaul has compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blue Demons and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
- Chicago State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- A total of eight Cougars games this year have hit the over.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), DePaul is 101st in college basketball. It is way below that, 222nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Blue Demons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +100000 at the beginning of the season to +100000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.
