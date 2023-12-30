The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) are favored by 6.5 points against the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is 136.5 in the matchup.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under DePaul -6.5 136.5

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

In six of 10 games this season, DePaul and its opponents have gone over 136.5 points.

The average total in DePaul's outings this year is 143.6, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Blue Demons' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

DePaul has been the favorite in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Blue Demons have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and split those games.

The implied probability of a win from DePaul, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 6 60% 66.6 131.4 77 147.7 145.5 Chicago State 8 47.1% 64.8 131.4 70.7 147.7 139.7

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons record are the same as the Cougars allow.

DePaul is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when scoring more than 70.7 points.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 3-7-0 1-1 4-6-0 Chicago State 8-9-0 4-3 8-9-0

DePaul vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Chicago State 7-8 Home Record 8-0 2-12 Away Record 3-20 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

