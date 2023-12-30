What are Illinois' chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Illinois ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 16 16 43

Illinois' best wins

Illinois defeated the No. 7-ranked Florida Atlantic Owls, 98-89, on December 5. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Against Florida Atlantic, Marcus Domask led the team by delivering 33 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

64-53 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on November 10

76-58 on the road over Rutgers (No. 105/RPI) on December 2

88-60 at home over Southern (No. 114/RPI) on November 19

74-57 at home over Colgate (No. 124/RPI) on December 17

97-73 over Missouri (No. 136/RPI) on December 22

Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Illinois has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

According to the RPI, Illinois has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Illinois has been handed the 112th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Fighting Illini have 18 games left this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

Illinois has 18 games remaining this year, including three contests against Top 25 teams.

Illinois' next game

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV Channel: BTN

