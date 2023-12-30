For bracketology insights around Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Illinois ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-2 NR NR 163

Illinois' best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Illinois defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins at home on November 26. The final score was 90-58. The leading scorer against Canisius was Genesis Bryant, who recorded 32 points with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 229/RPI) on November 7

81-71 over UTEP (No. 278/RPI) on December 21

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 288/RPI) on November 29

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 315/RPI) on December 6

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 334/RPI) on November 15

Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Illinois has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Fighting Illini have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Illinois has been handed the 91st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Fighting Illini have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Illinois has 16 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Illinois' next game

Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 PM ET Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

