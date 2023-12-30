Saturday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (7-3) and the Bradley Braves (4-7) matching up at Redbird Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-57 win for heavily favored Illinois State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Redbirds are coming off of an 87-81 win over Saint Louis in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Illinois State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Illinois State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 81, Bradley 57

Other MVC Predictions

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Mary's Gaels on November 25, the Redbirds captured their best win of the season, a 62-51 road victory.

The Redbirds have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 175) on November 25

87-81 at home over Saint Louis (No. 189) on December 19

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 234) on November 24

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 297) on November 15

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 311) on November 6

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 33.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.6 BLK, 33.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Maya Wong: 13.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29)

13.8 PTS, 57.4 FG%, 55.2 3PT% (16-for-29) Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 12.2 PTS, 45 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (27-for-64)

12.2 PTS, 45 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (27-for-64) Abbie Aalsma: 6.2 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds average 80.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 66.9 per contest (240th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Redbirds are posting 86 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 72.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Illinois State is giving up 65.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 69.3.

