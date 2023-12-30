How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.
Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Loyola Chicago Stats Insights
- This season, the Ramblers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Chippewas' opponents have knocked down.
- Loyola Chicago has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Chippewas are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ramblers sit at 201st.
- The Ramblers score only 2.1 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Chippewas give up (76.4).
- Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.
Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- The Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.8 on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Loyola Chicago performed better in home games last year, making 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.
Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Goshen
|W 115-64
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/19/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 72-59
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|1/6/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
