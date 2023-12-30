The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI.

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

This season, the Ramblers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Chippewas' opponents have knocked down.

Loyola Chicago has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ramblers sit at 201st.

The Ramblers score only 2.1 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Chippewas give up (76.4).

Loyola Chicago has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago averaged 71.1 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

The Ramblers surrendered 71.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 74.8 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Loyola Chicago performed better in home games last year, making 7.1 treys per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in away games.

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule