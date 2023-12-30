If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Loyola Chicago and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Loyola Chicago's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Loyola Chicago ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 146

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Loyola Chicago's best wins

On November 23 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in the RPI, Loyola Chicago notched its signature win of the season, a 71-68 victory at a neutral site. In the win against Boston College, Braden Norris dropped a team-best 20 points. Jayden Dawson contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

75-53 at home over Harvard (No. 119/RPI) on December 2

73-35 at home over Central Michigan (No. 258/RPI) on December 30

73-70 at home over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on November 18

62-53 at home over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on November 28

89-65 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 327/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Loyola Chicago's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

According to the RPI, the Ramblers have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Loyola Chicago faces the 176th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Ramblers' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 16 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Of Loyola's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Loyola Chicago's next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Loyola Chicago games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.