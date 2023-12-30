The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) are heavily favored (by 14.5 points) to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -14.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average total in Loyola Chicago's outings this year is 143.7, 3.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Ramblers have covered the spread only twice in 10 opportunities this season.

Loyola Chicago (2-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 20% less often than Central Michigan (4-6-0) this season.

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 5 50% 74.3 142.5 69.3 145.7 143.2 Central Michigan 4 40% 68.2 142.5 76.4 145.7 141.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

The Ramblers score only 2.1 fewer points per game (74.3) than the Chippewas give up (76.4).

Loyola Chicago has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 76.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 2-8-0 1-3 3-7-0 Central Michigan 4-6-0 1-4 6-4-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Central Michigan 6-8 Home Record 6-8 3-8 Away Record 3-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.