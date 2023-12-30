The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) take the court against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 action.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers put up only 0.7 more points per game (65.1) than the Bonnies allow (64.4).
  • Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The 56.8 points per game the Bonnies score are 9.6 fewer points than the Ramblers give up (66.4).
  • When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 66.4 points, it is 1-1.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.
  • The Bonnies are making 38% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Ramblers allow to opponents (43%).
  • The Ramblers shoot 39% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Bonnies concede.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

  • Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
  • Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%
  • Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
  • Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
  • Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Loyola Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Milwaukee W 60-47 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/18/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 77-74 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 @ Iowa L 98-69 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
1/3/2024 Saint Louis - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/6/2024 @ Dayton - UD Arena

