How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) take the court against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 action.
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers put up only 0.7 more points per game (65.1) than the Bonnies allow (64.4).
- Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Saint Bonaventure has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- The 56.8 points per game the Bonnies score are 9.6 fewer points than the Ramblers give up (66.4).
- When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 66.4 points, it is 1-1.
- Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.
- The Bonnies are making 38% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Ramblers allow to opponents (43%).
- The Ramblers shoot 39% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Bonnies concede.
Loyola Chicago Leaders
- Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%
- Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
- Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)
- Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 60-47
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/18/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 77-74
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 98-69
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
