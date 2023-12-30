The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) take the court against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 action.

Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers put up only 0.7 more points per game (65.1) than the Bonnies allow (64.4).

Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Saint Bonaventure has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The 56.8 points per game the Bonnies score are 9.6 fewer points than the Ramblers give up (66.4).

When Saint Bonaventure scores more than 66.4 points, it is 1-1.

Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 56.8 points.

The Bonnies are making 38% of their shots from the field, five% lower than the Ramblers allow to opponents (43%).

The Ramblers shoot 39% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Bonnies concede.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36) Sitori Tanin: 10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

10.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Alyssa Fisher: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Kika Hodge-Carr: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Emma Nolan: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Loyola Chicago Schedule