Will Marco Scandella find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

  • In two of 33 games this season, Scandella has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Scandella has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:37 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

