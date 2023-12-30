What are Northern Illinois' chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Northern Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northern Illinois ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 50

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois' best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 11, Northern Illinois took down the Appalachian State Mountaineers (No. 96 in the RPI) by a score of 91-78. David Coit led the offense against Appalachian State, dropping 27 points. Next on the team was Zarigue Nutter with 19 points.

Next best wins

70-64 on the road over Georgia State (No. 217/RPI) on November 17

89-79 on the road over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on November 25

98-93 over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Based on the RPI, the Huskies have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Northern Illinois has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Northern Illinois has been given the 42nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Huskies' 18 remaining games this year, five are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

NIU has 18 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Northern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northern Illinois games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.