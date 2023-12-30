The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) play a fellow Big Ten team, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Melannie Daley: 12.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Caileigh Walsh: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Mott: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Caroline Lau: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rutgers Players to Watch

Kaylene Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.