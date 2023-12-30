Northwestern vs. Rutgers December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) play a fellow Big Ten team, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
Northwestern vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Melannie Daley: 12.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hailey Weaver: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caileigh Walsh: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Mott: 7.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Caroline Lau: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Destiny Adams: 13.1 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 6.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
