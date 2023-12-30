2024 NCAA Bracketology: Northwestern March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Northwestern be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000
How Northwestern ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|1-0
|24
|26
|20
Northwestern's best wins
When Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on December 1 by a score of 92-88 in overtime, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Boo Buie, as the top point-getter in the win over Purdue, posted 31 points, while Ty Berry was second on the squad with 21.
Next best wins
- 71-66 at home over Dayton (No. 9/RPI) on November 10
- 65-46 over Arizona State (No. 61/RPI) on December 20
- 89-67 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 116/RPI) on November 27
- 74-63 at home over Jackson State (No. 134/RPI) on December 29
- 72-61 at home over Binghamton (No. 213/RPI) on November 6
Northwestern's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Northwestern is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- According to the RPI, Northwestern has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Northwestern has the 177th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Wildcats have 18 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records over .500.
- Of Northwestern's 18 remaining games this year, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Northwestern's next game
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV Channel: BTN
