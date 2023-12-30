The St. Louis Blues, including Robert Thomas, are in action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Thomas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 20:41 per game on the ice, is +13.

In Thomas' 35 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Thomas has a point in 24 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points 10 times.

In 16 of 35 games this year, Thomas has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 3 38 Points 4 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 4

