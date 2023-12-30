How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, the Salukis have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 37.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have made.
- Southern Illinois is 8-3 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.
- The Flames are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Salukis sit at 336th.
- The Salukis record 13.7 more points per game (76.6) than the Flames give up (62.9).
- When Southern Illinois puts up more than 62.9 points, it is 8-3.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Salukis surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than away from home (66).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Southern Illinois fared better at home last year, draining 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
