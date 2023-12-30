The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

This season, the Salukis have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.7% higher than the 37.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have made.

Southern Illinois is 8-3 when it shoots better than 37.7% from the field.

The Flames are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Salukis sit at 336th.

The Salukis record 13.7 more points per game (76.6) than the Flames give up (62.9).

When Southern Illinois puts up more than 62.9 points, it is 8-3.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois averaged 70.2 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Salukis surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than away from home (66).

In terms of three-point shooting, Southern Illinois fared better at home last year, draining 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

