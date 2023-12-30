The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Illinois vs. UIC matchup.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline UIC Moneyline FanDuel Southern Illinois (-6.5) 132.5 -265 +210

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Betting Trends

Southern Illinois has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Salukis and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

UIC has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Flames' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

