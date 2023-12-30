The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 83 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 67.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
  • Drake is 7-3 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • Southern Illinois is 5-5 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.
  • The 68.5 points per game the Salukis record are 6.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).
  • Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
  • When Drake allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (43.5%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis concede.

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG%
  • Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Southern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 77-53 Banterra Center
12/9/2023 Saint Louis W 75-67 Banterra Center
12/17/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 76-58 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/30/2023 Drake - Banterra Center
1/4/2024 UIC - Banterra Center
1/6/2024 Valparaiso - Banterra Center

