How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 83 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 67.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- Drake is 7-3 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
- Southern Illinois is 5-5 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.
- The 68.5 points per game the Salukis record are 6.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).
- Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
- When Drake allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.
- The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (43.5%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis concede.
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG%
- Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG%
- Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 77-53
|Banterra Center
|12/9/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 75-67
|Banterra Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 76-58
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/30/2023
|Drake
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/4/2024
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/6/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Banterra Center
