The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 83 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 67.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.

Drake is 7-3 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Southern Illinois is 5-5 when it gives up fewer than 83 points.

The 68.5 points per game the Salukis record are 6.6 fewer points than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).

Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

When Drake allows fewer than 68.5 points, it is 5-0.

The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (43.5%).

The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis concede.

Southern Illinois Leaders

Laniah Randle: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG%

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 STL, 51.8 FG% Seairra Hughes: 11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG%

11.1 PTS, 56.5 FG% Quierra Love: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

7.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.8 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Se'Quoia Allmond: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jaidynn Mason: 14.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Southern Illinois Schedule