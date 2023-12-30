Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4, 0-1 MVC) playing the UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Xavier Johnson: 24.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Clarence Rupert: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Troy D'Amico: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jovan Stulic: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trent Brown: 7.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 13.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Filip: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ethan Pickett: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Illinois vs. UIC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 67.2 294th
12th 61.4 Points Allowed 71.6 227th
331st 31.5 Rebounds 32.4 300th
345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 8.0 104th
109th 13.9 Assists 13.2 163rd
160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

