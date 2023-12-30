Saturday's game that pits the Belmont Bruins (7-4) versus the UIC Flames (7-4) at Curb Event Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-64 in favor of Belmont, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Flames lost their last outing 66-58 against Arkansas on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, UIC 64

Other MVC Predictions

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' best win this season came in a 67-51 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on November 6.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bruins are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 64th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 198) on November 6

73-70 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 208) on November 12

81-65 over UTEP (No. 243) on December 20

87-74 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 279) on November 17

95-89 on the road over Omaha (No. 311) on December 1

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 49.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

7.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

9.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Makiyah Williams: 13.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

13.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames' +88 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per outing (256th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.