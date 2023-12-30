When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UIC be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UIC ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-2 NR NR 48

UIC's best wins

UIC picked up its signature win of the season on November 25, when it took down the George Washington Revolutionaries, who rank No. 138 in the RPI rankings, 89-79. Isaiah Rivera, as the top point-getter in the victory over George Washington, dropped 23 points, while Toby Okani was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

72-67 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 174/RPI) on November 14

55-49 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 233/RPI) on December 8

89-68 at home over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on December 16

70-40 over Middle Tennessee (No. 308/RPI) on November 24

86-71 at home over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on November 10

UIC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

UIC has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Flames have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UIC has drawn the 243rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

In terms of the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams over .500.

In terms of UIC's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UIC's next game

Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. UIC Flames

Murray State Racers vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

