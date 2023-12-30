UIC vs. Southern Illinois Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 30
Saturday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) and UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) squaring off at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 73-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.
The game has no set line.
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Carbondale, Illinois
- Venue: Banterra Center
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, UIC 65
Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Southern Illinois
- Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 137.7
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have a +118 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game, 234th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.9 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.
- UIC is 160th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 34.8 its opponents average.
- UIC makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from deep (29th in college basketball). It is making 4.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.5 per game at 24.2%.
- UIC has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (253rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (217th in college basketball).
