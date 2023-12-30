Saturday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) and UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) squaring off at Banterra Center has a projected final score of 73-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 73, UIC 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-7.5)

Southern Illinois (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames have a +118 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game, 234th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.9 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.

UIC is 160th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 34.8 its opponents average.

UIC makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from deep (29th in college basketball). It is making 4.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.5 per game at 24.2%.

UIC has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (253rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (217th in college basketball).

