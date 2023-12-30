The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

  • The Flames' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • UIC is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Flames are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 339th.
  • The Flames' 72.8 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 64.6 the Salukis give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.6 points, UIC is 6-2.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UIC scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 on the road.
  • At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.
  • At home, UIC sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (33.0%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Green Bay L 70-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 Western Michigan W 89-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/21/2023 Incarnate Word L 67-66 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
1/2/2024 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
1/6/2024 Valparaiso - Credit Union 1 Arena

