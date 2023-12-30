The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

UIC is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Flames are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 339th.

The Flames' 72.8 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 64.6 the Salukis give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.6 points, UIC is 6-2.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 on the road.

At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.

At home, UIC sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (33.0%).

UIC Upcoming Schedule