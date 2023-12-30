How to Watch UIC vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UIC vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Salukis have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
- UIC is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Flames are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 339th.
- The Flames' 72.8 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 64.6 the Salukis give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, UIC is 6-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC scored 68.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 on the road.
- At home, the Flames conceded 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.5.
- At home, UIC sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.2%) than away (33.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|L 70-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 89-68
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/21/2023
|Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.