If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Western Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Western Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-0 NR NR 267

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois' best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Western Illinois beat the Southern Jaguars in an 88-80 win overtime win on November 17. With 18 points, Jesiah West was the top scorer versus Southern. Second on the team was Ryan Myers, with 18 points.

Next best wins

68-59 on the road over Green Bay (No. 198/RPI) on December 9

78-70 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 221/RPI) on December 31

65-54 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 354/RPI) on December 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-3

Western Illinois has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Leathernecks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Western Illinois gets the 228th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Leathernecks have 17 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 13 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of WIU's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Illinois games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.