If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Western Illinois and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Western Illinois' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Illinois ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 1-0 NR NR 211

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Illinois' best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, Western Illinois defeated the Saint Thomas Tommies at home on December 2. The final score was 82-78. Raegan McCowan, in that signature win, put up a team-leading 30 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Mallory McDermott also played a role with 17 points, three rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 237/RPI) on November 12

86-72 at home over Chicago State (No. 325/RPI) on November 28

78-75 at home over Omaha (No. 326/RPI) on December 5

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on November 18

81-75 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 345/RPI) on December 31

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Western Illinois has the luxury of facing the least difficult schedule in the the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Leathernecks' 17 remaining games this year, 17 are against teams with worse records, and four are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Western Illinois' upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Western Illinois' next game

Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Illinois games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.