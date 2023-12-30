Whiteside County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Whiteside County, Illinois today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 1:25 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.