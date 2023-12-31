Find out how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. UConn

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 26-4

10-3 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 95-64 vs Marquette

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

10-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 67-56 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: UConn

UConn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: SNY

3. Marquette

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

12-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: L 95-64 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: @ St. John's (NY)

@ St. John's (NY) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Seton Hall

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: L 51-46 vs Providence

Next Game

Opponent: Villanova

Villanova Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

5. Villanova

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

8-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 61st

61st Last Game: W 86-45 vs Xavier

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seton Hall

@ Seton Hall Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

6. DePaul

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 16-15

9-6 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 66-62 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: @ Providence

@ Providence Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7. Georgetown

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 19-10

11-2 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: W 66-62 vs DePaul

Next Game

Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-18

7-7 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: L 67-56 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: Marquette

Marquette Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: FloHoops

9. Butler

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-17

8-4 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: W 69-49 vs Ohio

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Providence

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-7 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: W 51-46 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: DePaul

DePaul Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11. Xavier

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-10 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 306th

306th Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st

131st Last Game: L 86-45 vs Villanova

Next Game