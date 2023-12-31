The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Chiefs/Bengals matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bengals have been winning five times, have been losing six times, and have been tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Bengals have won the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Chiefs have won the third quarter eight times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) this year. It is giving up three points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have been winning after the first half in 10 games, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (5-3 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (4-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging eight points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.5 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (5-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've tied in the second half in four games (2-2).

