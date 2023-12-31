Sunday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (9-5) taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (10-2) at 5:00 PM (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a 66-61 victory for DePaul, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Blue Demons came out on top in their most recent game 77-39 against Alcorn State on Thursday.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

DePaul vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 66, Georgetown 61

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

On December 5, the Blue Demons captured their best win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who are a top 50 team (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

The Blue Demons have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories, but also tied for the 33rd-most losses.

DePaul has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the country.

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 35) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 196) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 198) on November 26

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 250) on November 6

85-62 over Howard (No. 272) on November 20

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

19.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.1 BLK, 48.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Jorie Allen: 10.5 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.5 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Katlyn Gilbert: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Kate Clarke: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (33-for-79) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (34-for-71)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a +168 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 250th in college basketball.

