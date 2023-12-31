DePaul vs. Georgetown December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (9-1) meet a fellow Big East squad, the DePaul Blue Demons (7-5), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.
DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 11.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Kelsey Ransom: 16.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brianna Scott: 8.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Graceann Bennett: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alex Cowan: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mya Bembry: 4.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
