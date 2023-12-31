Illinois vs. Indiana December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) facing the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-3) at 12:30 PM ET.
Illinois vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 14.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brynn Shoup-Hill: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 7.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- MacKenzie Holmes: 19.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sara Scalia: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yarden Garzon: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sydney Parrish: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
