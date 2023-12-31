How to Watch the Illinois vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-1) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning stretch when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Assembly Hall. The matchup airs on BTN.
Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1
Illinois vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Illini average 18.6 more points per game (75.1) than the Hoosiers allow (56.5).
- When it scores more than 56.5 points, Illinois is 6-4.
- Indiana has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
- The 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers score are 18.4 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.5).
- When Indiana puts up more than 62.5 points, it is 10-1.
- Illinois has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.
- The Hoosiers are making 51% of their shots from the field, 9.5% higher than the Fighting Illini allow to opponents (41.5%).
- The Fighting Illini shoot 46.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Hoosiers allow.
Illinois Leaders
- Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 70.4 FG%
- Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Missouri
|L 69-66
|State Farm Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas
|L 60-59
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|UTEP
|W 81-71
|Massimino Court
|12/31/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/7/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
