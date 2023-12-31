Will Justin Watson pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has posted a 419-yard campaign thus far (32.2 yards receiving per game) with three TDs, hauling in 26 throws on 49 targets.

Watson has a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1 Week 14 Bills 1 1 18 0 Week 15 @Patriots 3 1 31 0 Week 16 Raiders 6 4 38 1

