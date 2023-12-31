Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly Women's MAC Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the MAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
MAC Power Rankings
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 94-52 vs Hillsdale
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
2. Ball State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: W 95-58 vs Oakland City
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
3. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 84-35 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Central Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
4. Kent State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-9
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: W 109-31 vs La Roche
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Buffalo
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
5. Buffalo
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 209th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 70-61 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore
Next Game
- Opponent: Kent State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
6. Akron
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: W 53-48 vs Canisius
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
7. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 246th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st
- Last Game: L 84-47 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
8. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 255th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: W 98-32 vs Concordia (IL)
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
9. Ohio
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: L 70-66 vs Bellarmine
Next Game
- Opponent: Akron
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 305th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
- Last Game: L 53-44 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: Toledo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
11. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: W 69-44 vs Saginaw Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
12. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: L 67-57 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Bowling Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
