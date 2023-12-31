With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Marquez Valdes-Scantling a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Valdes-Scantling will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's stat line reveals 20 catches for 312 yards and one score. He posts 20.8 yards per game, having been targeted 39 times.

Valdes-Scantling, in 15 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 2 25 0 Week 14 Bills 4 2 22 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Raiders 1 0 0 0

Rep Marquez Valdes-Scantling with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.