Interested in which NBA players were the stars in yesterday's action? We have checked out all the numbers, and have collected the top performances for you here.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

December 31 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Trae Young Hawks Wizards 40 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Hawks 38 Dejounte Murray Hawks Wizards 32 Jalen Johnson Hawks Wizards 24 Deni Avdija Wizards Hawks 17 Corey Kispert Wizards Hawks 15 Tyus Jones Wizards Hawks 14 Jordan Poole Wizards Hawks 13 Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks Wizards 12 Saddiq Bey Hawks Wizards 11

December 31 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Clint Capela Hawks Wizards 17 Jalen Johnson Hawks Wizards 13 Deni Avdija Wizards Hawks 12 Saddiq Bey Hawks Wizards 11 Daniel Gafford Wizards Hawks 9 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Hawks 8 Dejounte Murray Hawks Wizards 6 Mike Muscala Wizards Hawks 4 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Hawks 4 Jordan Poole Wizards Hawks 3

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

December 31 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Trae Young Hawks Wizards 13 Tyus Jones Wizards Hawks 8 Jordan Poole Wizards Hawks 6 Kyle Kuzma Wizards Hawks 5 Corey Kispert Wizards Hawks 4 Jalen Johnson Hawks Wizards 4 Clint Capela Hawks Wizards 3 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Hawks 3 Dejounte Murray Hawks Wizards 3 Mike Muscala Wizards Hawks 3

December 31 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Daniel Gafford Wizards Hawks 4 Landry Shamet Wizards Hawks 2 Saddiq Bey Hawks Wizards 1 Garrison Mathews Hawks Wizards 1 Jordan Poole Wizards Hawks 1 Deni Avdija Wizards Hawks 1 Tyus Jones Wizards Hawks 1 Clint Capela Hawks Wizards 1 Dejounte Murray Hawks Wizards 0 Bruno Fernando Hawks Wizards 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

December 31 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Trae Young Hawks Wizards 3 Daniel Gafford Wizards Hawks 2 Tyus Jones Wizards Hawks 1 Clint Capela Hawks Wizards 1 Deni Avdija Wizards Hawks 1 Bruno Fernando Hawks Wizards 1 Landry Shamet Wizards Hawks 1 Bilal Coulibaly Wizards Hawks 0 Jordan Poole Wizards Hawks 0 Corey Kispert Wizards Hawks 0

December 31 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Kyle Kuzma Wizards Hawks 7 Trae Young Hawks Wizards 4 Tyus Jones Wizards Hawks 3 Dejounte Murray Hawks Wizards 3 Deni Avdija Wizards Hawks 2 Mike Muscala Wizards Hawks 2 Jalen Johnson Hawks Wizards 2 Saddiq Bey Hawks Wizards 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks Wizards 1 Corey Kispert Wizards Hawks 1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!