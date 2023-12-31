OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVC teams will take the court in three games on Sunday in college basketball play. That includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks playing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Sam M. Vadalabene Center.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Lindenwood (MO) Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morehead State Eagles at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
