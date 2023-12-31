In the Week 17 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

James has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 93 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

James does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 1 12 0 Week 14 Bills 2 1 4 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Raiders 3 3 54 0

