The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-6, 0-0 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 8.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK James Dent Jr.: 14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jesiah West: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Ryan Myers: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Western Illinois AVG Western Illinois Rank 273rd 70.5 Points Scored 70.7 271st 164th 70.3 Points Allowed 69.3 136th 286th 33.8 Rebounds 44 9th 216th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 12.1 24th 203rd 7.2 3pt Made 6.4 281st 307th 11.4 Assists 12.5 252nd 41st 9.6 Turnovers 12.4 223rd

