Sunday's game that pits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-6, 1-0 OVC) against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM on December 31.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 71, Western Illinois 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9)

SIU-Edwardsville (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

SIU-Edwardsville is 8-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Illinois' 4-5-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cougars are 6-5-0 and the Leathernecks are 2-7-0. SIU-Edwardsville has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over the last 10 games. Western Illinois has gone 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 71.9 points per game, 254th in college basketball, and allowing 67.1 per outing, 93rd in college basketball) and have a +63 scoring differential.

Western Illinois wins the rebound battle by 9.3 boards on average. It records 45.0 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.7.

Western Illinois knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 31.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.7%.

Western Illinois has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (253rd in college basketball), 3.0 more than the 9.6 it forces (343rd in college basketball).

